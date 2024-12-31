It's a grin-packed tradition: Start the new year with the Marx Brothers

What to Know "A Night at the Opera" and "The Cocoanuts"

Aero Theatre

Jan. 1, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Presented by American Cinematheque

$17 general, $12 member; there's a $2 fee when purchasing online

When will your first laugh of 2025 occur?

We're not talking about a polite laugh, the sort of kind-hearted chuckle you might give to a friend shortly after midnight as you leave their party. Or even a rueful laugh, as you realize you ate too many snacks at your New Year's Eve bash.

A deep, throaty, from-the-soul guffaw is what we're talking about here, the sort of sound that says the new year may be filled with oodles of fun, a surplus of smiles, and lots more merriment.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Once again, the film-obsessed team at American Cinematheque wants to help us on this happy front by screening two Marx Brothers flicks on New Year's Day.

The 2025 films are "A Night at the Opera" and "The Cocoanuts," and the yuks commence at 4 o'clock, giving you a bit of time to snooze when Jan. 1 dawns.

A "madcap Atlantic steamship crossing" and a hotel with one guest add foder to the fodder to the film's gag-tastic and super-snappy plots. If you've never beheld a Marx-helmed movie, the troupe's vibrant vaudevillian antics are legendary and known for prompting laughs aplenty.

Groucho Marx's grandson Andy will introduce the films, adding a festive familial element to the afternoon-into-evening laugh-tacular.

It's the 20th go-around for this glee-maker, a tradition that is well-loved by local movie mavens and those revelers seeking a differently delightful way to embrace the promise of the new year.