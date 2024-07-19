Melon Tasting Tours make a succulent return to Tanaka Farms

What to Know Melon Tasting Tours at Tanaka Farms

The fresh foods we crave in the summer, thanks to their juicy, cool-you-down characteristics, are plentiful; just think of what might be found in a freezer or produce drawer and your imagination will take refreshing flight.

But melons spectacularly stand apart from the rest, though "regally roll," rather than "stand," may be more apt: These gorgeous globes are some of the drenchiest delights found in any grocery store.

Or, yes, farm stand. Fans of luscious fruits can find a plethora of marvelous melons at the Tanaka Farms Produce Market Stand in Irvine, including cantaloupes and canary melons.

But it gets even more "mel"-odious at the height of summer, for Tanaka Farms is the home of a popular Melon Tasting Tour.

This sample-laden lark will be back July 20 for a short run — the tours conclude in September — and purchasing your ticket in advance?

You should, most definitely; tour spots can and do sell out.

Summer squashes will also be some of the tastes you'll try at the daytime event — fret not, you'll be in the shade under a tent — and you'll even get to depart with your own drench-tastic and delicious melon.

There are other summer-is-peaking pleasures to be found at Tanaka Farms — corn is getting its own butter-up bash on both July 20 and 21 — so check everything out before making for one of SoCal's most melon-packed places.