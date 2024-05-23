Honor Memorial Day at ceremonies, concerts, and events around Southern California

What to Know Memorial Day is Monday, May 27

Fleet Week Los Angeles is happening through May 27; active duty ship tours and music shows are on the schedule

Purchase a flag for the Glendale Field of Honor through the weekend; the Memorial Day program begins at 11 a.m.

Connecting with the community, sponsoring a flag, heading for the Port of Los Angeles to join an informative Fleet Week tour: Memorial Day in Los Angeles offers many ways to give your respect, play a role in a meaningful ceremony, and thank those who serve.

Southern California is home to some of the largest observances in the country, but not every event takes place on Memorial Day; several happenings are already underway, at the LA Waterfront and Glendale, so you may be able to attend two events or even a few gatherings in the days ahead.

Fleet Week Los Angeles opened on May 22, but you can count on the long weekend to feature several tours, concerts, and special happenings. One of those events will take place on Memorial Day on the 6th Street Bridge, several miles from the LA Waterfront, the location of many Fleet Week celebrations.

The US Navy will march across the viaduct starting at noon if you're in the area. And if you're close to the Battleship Iowa, where so much is taking place over the weekend? A flyover, tours, and more will fill out the schedule (just check on those advance tour tickets if you'd like an in-depth look at the landmark).

The Glendale Field of Honor is another multi-day tradition, with people stopping by Forest Lawn to admire the many flags on display. If you'd like to sponsor a flag, there's information on this site, as well as details about the May 27 program.

The Forest Lawn locations beyond Glendale will again be paying heartfelt homage to the meaning behind the day; head for Cypress, Long Beach, and other destinations around region. The full list is here; join an event and help "salute the courage and bravery of those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms."

A few stirring processions will wend their way through the hearts of various towns and neighborhoods around Southern California, with one of the largest taking place in Canoga Park. The 32nd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on May 27 with the Presentation of Colors, an Invocation, and a Wreath Laying at the Wall of Honor; other special events are on the schedule

The 2024 Memorial Day Flower Drop is set to take flight at the Palm Springs Air Museum at 1 o'clock on May 27. Arrive early, starting at 10 a.m., for activities for the youngsters, live jazz, and more.

The moving highlight of the day? Some 3,000 carnations, all red and white, will be dropped by a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. "Visitors are welcome to pick up a flower to take home," shares the museum.