Board Metrolink's adorable Holiday Express Trains in five SoCal cities

What to Know Metrolink Holiday Express Train

Select dates in November and December 2024

The festively decorated trains feature Santa stop-bys, carolers, and decorations

Board the Holiday Express Trains in Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and Redlands

$25 per person; limited table seats are available for an additional $5

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4

The round-trip experiences will last around 75 minutes; each trip will feature holiday-themed pre-boarding activities at the station, with crafts and live singing adding to the fun atmosphere

Santa's go-to ride?

We all know it is his souped-up, super-snazzy sleigh, a colorful conveyance that is fast, magical, and ultra-iconic.

But sometimes Santa leaves the sleigh in the garage and takes a different mode of transport. And if the storybooks are correct, and we do believe they are, the Jolly Old Elf loves a toodle on a train.

Locomotives figure prominently in so many classic Christmas tales, which makes an actual, real-life train ride with Santa such a special adventure.

And Metrolink, Southern California's thrumming and humming commuter rail system, will once again offer those adventures to riders who love a merry experience, a few carols, and some whimsical time on the rails.

Carolers are a beloved sight on the trains. (photo: Metrolink)

The Metrolink Holiday Express Train, a round-trip outing leaving from five regional stations, will return in 2024. Tickets to the popular happening? Ho-ho-go to this site now: They're on sale starting Nov. 4.

It's $25 per person to join this joyful seasonal journey, and there will be a few additional table seats if you're interested; those are an additional five dollars, but, for sure, availability will be limited.

Passengers often dress in festive apparel for the train. (photo: Metrolink)

Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and Redlands are the start/end points for the Holiday Express Trains; the first train of the 2024 season will leave and return to ARTIC in Anaheim Nov. 30, while the final train is in Redlands on Dec. 21.

Activities before boarding will festoon the stations, too, giving kids a chance to make crafts, chat with elves, and savor the spirit of the merry moment.

Just check the dates and details for the city and station that interests you; additional trains have been added to the 2024, given the event's past popularity. Still, tickets are expected to sell out.

"Since its debut, the Holiday Express Train has captured the hearts of families across Southern California," Metrolinnk Board Chair and City of Highland Mayor Pro Tem Larry McCallon said.

"We're thrilled to expand this year's service, adding two additional trips due to popular demand, so that even more families can make Metrolink a part of their holiday traditions."

"It's an experience you won't want to miss."