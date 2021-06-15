Midsummer Scream Scares up an Eerie August Expo

What to Know Aug. 14 and 15, 2021

Pasadena Convention Center

Hundreds of spooky vendors, as well as several panels devoted to the haunts of the upcoming Halloween season, are part of the event

August, 'round Southern California, isn't just about triple-digit days and soaking in the last splendors of summertime: It is, in fact, and pretty officially, Halloween Eve.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

For home haunters are already deep in the planning (and painting and hammering) stage of their tricked-out yard scares, and fright fans are deciding which evenings they'd like to get eek'd-out at our region's sizable scare spectaculars.

Which means that the time is prime for a major Halloween expo like Midsummer Scream to start spinning its eerie webs.

The organizers behind the haunt-filled happening postponed the 2021 summer event earlier this year, looking instead to December to present a holiday-tinged convention called Season's Screamings.

But here's a twist in this particular maze: The Midsummer Scream team recently decided to stage a mid-August event at Pasadena Convention Center, one that would include spooky vendors and the pro-packed panels that give fans previews of the area's biggest and/or most notable haunted houses, Halloween fests, and such.

"Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits!," which will materialize on Aug. 14 and 15, isn't exactly like the Midsummer Screams you've known in bygone years. Hall of Shadows, the low-lit, maze-monstrous walk-through area, won't be conjured, for instance.

The frightful flavor, though, will be very much intact, and attendees will feel that Halloween Eve energy that this crew has memorably delivered in the past.

A number of headlining haunt outfits, including Los Angeles Haunted Hayride and Delusion, will make appearances to talk about what they have coming up for the 2021 Halloween season.

Tickets go on sale June 16, and here's something intriguing: More "surprises" are promised, so you'll want to keep an eye on the event's social pages.

As for future Midsummer Scream events?

Season's Screamings will spookily unfurl from December 17-19, 2021 at Pasadena Convention Center, while Midsummer Scream returns to Long Beach Convention Center from July 29-31, 2022.

