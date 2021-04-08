Midsummer Scream to Haunt 2022 (and the Upcoming Holidays, Too)

What to Know Midsummer Scream will return July 29-31, 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center (formerly scheduled for July 9-11, 2021)

If you currently have a ticket, hang onto it for the 2022 event

Season's Screamings, a spooky holiday expo, will pop up at the Pasadena Convention Center from Dec. 19-21, 2021

You can never fully know where you might encounter a ghost, a werewolf, or something that's vaguely vampiric.

Horror movies, scary novels, and cobwebby old yarns have taught us to always expect the surprise, the jump, the terrifying twist we didn't quite see coming.

But the notion that the spookiest event on the local summer calendar, one that's extremely well-attended, wouldn't materialize in the summer of 2021?

That was a plot point many Midsummer Scream fans began to anticipate with each passing month, even as pandemic closures started to ease.

Here's something, though, that the fans probably didn't expect: While the everything-Halloween expo will return to the Long Beach Convention Center in July 2022, the Midsummer Screamers are also going to stage a happening holiday lark in December 2021, one that's vibrantly veiled in a merrily macabre theme.

The announcement about both the new Midsummer Scream dates, and a pre-Christmas 2021 convention, was made on social media on April 7, 2021.

Season's Screamings will deliver all sorts of ethereal and atmospheric charm, and eeky attractions aplenty, to the Pasadena Convention Center from Dec. 17-19, 2021.

"This holiday themed horror convention will include frightfully delightful vendors and artisans, live entertainment, and a darkened hall filled with fog, haunted attractions, displays, and perhaps a visit from Krampus himself (as long as you've been naughty enough)," shared the team behind this happy and haunting holiday mash-up.

The Midsummer Scream team has helmed yuletide-y pop-ups before, but never a frightful yet festive fest at this sizeable scale.

So while mavens of the monstrous meet-up do have to wait for July 29-31, 2022 for their next Midsummer Scream experience, revelers with a love of ornamenting the sparkliest season with a few startles will have the Pasadena party to look forward to this December.

Oh yes: And if you already have a Midsummer Scream ticket, do hang onto it for the 2022 spectacular.

Find out all the not-so-fearsome, all-too-fun details by swinging by the Midsummer Scream crew's creepy castle now.