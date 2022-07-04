‘Military Days' Open at the Palm Springs Tram

What to Know Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Early July 2022 has featured some June Gloom-style mornings in Southern California, but anyone who has experienced the final weeks of July around the region knows that much hotter days will certainly roll in soon.

And where do we roll when those higher temperatures arise? Up the nearest mountain, if we can.

If there is a storied conveyance that can whisk us to an alpine landscape, even better. And if those woods are woven through with interesting trails, the sorts of pretty paths that challenge longtime hikers while giving first-timers shorter and sweet adventures?

It sounds like an ideal way to spend a summer day, but then Mount San Jacinto State Park is exceptionally enticing pretty much throughout the calendar.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway gives visitors to the desert a chance to escape the toasty temps for a few hours, and if there is a hike involved, or simply a cool beverage or meal inside Mountain Station, well, that's up to the tastes of the traveler.

And travelers who have served in the military, or are currently active military members, will be especially cheered as July revs up: Miltary Days have now opened at the celebrated mid-century attraction, and they'll continue all month long.

"During the entire month of July, all U.S. military personnel with valid military identification — active, former and retired —receive complimentary admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway along with a special gift as part of 'Military Days,'" shares the attraction.

"Spouses of deployed military members, as well as military widows and widowers, also qualify for the promotion."

And if you have additional guests? Up to four people may enjoy a discounted ride on the tram (their tickets will be 25% off).

The "annual tradition" is one that's become well-loved at the tram, particularly since it lasts throughout a long month.

And a hot month, too, making a cool-down jaunt up Mt. San Jacinto especially appealing.

For more on the deal, and the heartfelt "thank you" to military members and their families, visit the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway site now.