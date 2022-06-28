‘Roller Jam' Skates Into DTLA With Throwback Themes

FIGat7th

July 15, 16, and 17

$12 roller skating admission (includes skate rental); free admission for spectators

Showing off your skate-tastic moves at a vibrant, music-fun, kitschy 'n cool theme night is something of a cherished Southern California tradition.

True, some of those themed-out gatherings have occurred at our region's limited-time ice rinks, those wintry fantasies that pop up, for a few weeks, around the holidays.

But vivaciously vintage dress-up events can also snazzily rule a summer-style soirée, one that involves wheels rather than ice blades.

And the throwback spirit will be strong when Roller Jam puts its sparkly toe bumpers down at FIGat7th over three joy-filled July days and nights.

The weekend-long whimsy, which glides from July 15 through 17, will kickily kick it all off on Friday with a day devoted to '80s and '90s favorites. Disco shall dazzle skaters on Saturday, and the 2000s?

You aught to get excited about this: The great tunes from that divine decade will be in the Sunday spotlight.

Skating?

That's $12, and skate rental is included. Spectating? That is free, and no reservation is required.

The beneficiaries of the pop-up include Social Justice Learning Institute, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the Downtown Women’s Center.

There will be a Crowns & Hops beer garden, too, starting at 4 o'clock each day. The Black-owned brewery will be pouring their sublime suds, with IPAs, pilsners, and other craft classics on the line-up.

Keep in mind that the theme events will begin in the evenings, even though the rink will open earlier each day.

For the full rundown, as well as important-to-know tips, read up on Roller Jam and begin planning your old-school, catch-the-light outfits, from holographic tops to glittery jeans, now.