Milk Bar's Red Velvet Goodies Have Valentine's Va-Va-Voom

Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffles and a Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake are on the bakery's luscious line-up.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Milk Bar

  • Milk Bar's Valentine's Day "Love Shop" is live; order and get your goodies delivered to your home
  • The Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffle Dozen Box is $29
  • The Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake is $59 (6-inch)

You can describe any dessert you like as "decadent," but the word takes on creamier, richer, and deeper meaning when red velvet gets involved.

For this sweet style isn't simply about a stunning hue, though red velvet treats often boast a vivaciously vermillion appearance. And red velvet isn't just about the perfect presence of chocolate, though that is certainly a hallmark of the colorful confection.

Rather, rhapsodizing about cream cheese, a central and spectacular component of red velvet, is where many fans begin, when they're ready to sing the praises of their favorite dessert.

It's a dessert that takes centerstage as February arrives, thanks to the hard-to-miss fact that Valentine's Day is due about two weeks into the heart-laden, candy-strewn month.

Milk Bar is already ahead of the goodie game, with a full-on, dessert-bedecked Love Shop, which is giving sweet-toothers a chance to order the famous bakery's offerings for home delivery.

And a few of those offerings? Oh yes: Red velvet is rocking it.

Look for a Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffle Dozen Box. The truffles? They include "... chocolate cake, chocolate chips, cream cheese, and red velvet crumbs with a delicate chocolate shell on the outside." It is priced at $29.

There's a Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake, too, which boasts "... layers of double chocolate red velvet cake and frosting, cheesecake filling, and red velvet crumbs."

The six-inch gateau is $59, and will feed 6 to 8 people (depending upon how ardently your fellow cake-enjoyers adore red velvet).

But wait: If you're more of a fudge fan, and not a lover of cream cheese, look for Fudgy Frosting Squares in the Love Shop. The flavors? Oh delish: Birthday, Double Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate Cereal Milk are in the bountiful box.

