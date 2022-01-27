Desserts

Red Velvet Pizookies Return to BJ's in Time for Valentine's Day

The delectable, gooey, warm-cookie-meets-cold-ice-cream confection will be available throughout February 2022.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Available at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Feb. 1-28, 2022
  • $7.75
  • Sweet cream cheese is a tempting part of the gooey goodie

Chocolate can rule our daydreams, cravings, conversations, and dessert plates in February, which is, oh yummy, Chocolate Lover's Month.

Oh yes: And Valentine's Day, an occasion long associated with the rich-flavored confection, arrives in the middle of February, too.

And while traditional chocolates, and chocolate-coated candies, and chocolate-enrobed truffles will rule the sweet-stocked shelves of our local stores over the next several weeks, there are routes to finding chocolate bliss that are a bit different and totally delectable.

Red Velvet, for example, famously involves cream cheese, but white chocolate can sometimes play a starring role in the sweet.

And that will be the delicious case at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, throughout February, when one of the company's best-loved dishes enjoys a limited-time return engagement.

It's the Red Velvet Pizookie, a holiday-ready spin on the other traditional Pizookies that BJ's has perfected over the decades.

The hot-cold, gooey-crispy, rich-sweet offering includes "... a fresh-baked red velvet cookie with chunks of sweet cream cheese, white chocolate chips, and topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream."

This spoon-dippable dessert can be yours, all yours, if you aren't sharing it, but we are sure you will, for $7.75, and while it is sure to be a big Valentine's Day order for couples rocking shared sweet tooth, you can stop by and order one at any point in the month.

And while some Februarys occasionally boast an extra day, February 2022 is only 28 days long, meaning you'll want to purchase your Red Velvet Pizookie sooner than later.

A totally tempting, cream-cheesy, cookie-cute dessert that's only available during the shortest of months? It's time to find this returning favorite at your local BJ's.

