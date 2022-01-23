Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Opens

What to Know Jan. 23-30, 2022

The delicious happening honors African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine, from main meals to sips to sweets

Georgia's Restaurant, Northtown Bistro, and several LBC eateries, food trucks, bars, and other Black-owned businesses will participate

California Restaurant Month, which happens each January, gives gourmands around the state plenty of opportunities to get acquainted with the amazing cooks, inventive bartenders, delightful dining rooms, and memorable meals of their cities.

Long Beach is one of those spectacular spots, a place that brims with excellent restaurants, places that have gained fame thanks to a host of talented restauranteurs, bakers, sommeliers, and culinary artists.

The inaugural Long Beach Black Restaurant Week will honor many of these artists, all while giving the public a chance to find a great new restaurant, meet a terrific new chef, or connect with a long-enjoyed spot, the kind of incredible eatery we love returning to as often as we can.

The eight-day Restaurant Week, which is "... devoted to celebrating African, African American and Caribbean fare," opened on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. And here's the delicious news: It's going to continue through the rest of the month, or nearly, concluding on Jan. 30.

Participants include Georgia's Restaurant, Northtown Bistro, Kat's Gourmet Cookies, and Sweet Dreamery Desserts. Food trucks and pop-ups, as well as brick-and-mortar establishments, are included in the foodie festivities.

"Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is a medium to bring everyone to the table, from all walks of life, to showcase the city's diverse Black food scene," shares the site.

The happening is helmed by Long Beach Food & Beverage, an organization that's involved in several of the city's acclaimed dining events.

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks might offer a prix fixe special, giving a guest the yummy chance to try a few of a venue's best dishes, or a money-saving deal, or limited-time entrées, appetizers, or desserts created specifically for the event.

Start at the Long Beach Black Restaurant Week site to learn more about what the 2022 participants are cooking, what the selections might be, if dine-in or take-out is available, and all of the flavorful information you'll want to know.