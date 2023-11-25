Museum Store Sunday is about discounts, fun finds, and cultural connection

What to Know Museum Store Sunday is Nov. 26

Several Southern California museum stores will have special events, like the Gamble House, or great discounts

The Museum of Neon Art is hosting Member Appreciation Days through Nov. 26, with 20% off and opportunities to visit partner institutions for free

If you've ever experienced a satisfying moment of emotion while wandering the galleries of a museum — a feeling of peace, wonder, contemplation, or a combination of all three — then you likely want to keep a bit of that feeling going in your day-to-day life.

A museum store, that fabulous shop found near the entrance and/or exit of a museum, can often help us there.

Not only do these merch-marvelous places help the cultural institution they're located within, but they aid the museum's fans in finding souvenirs that will remind them of the feelings they enjoyed while visiting.

Museum shops, in short, are major and central players found inside our favorite destinations all year long, but on the Sunday after Thanksgiving? Things grow even more effervescent at these museum-championing mercantiles.

For that's Museum Store Sunday, which museum shops offer discounts, special items, and even in-store entertainment or events, all to make connections with new fans or solidify relationships with longtime museum regulars.

Several Southern California museums will participate in 2023, including the Gamble House in Pasadena, which will host craft demos, activities for kids, and pet adoptions, and the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale, where marked-down goodies galore will add a glow to people's holiday shopping.

The Museum of Neon Art's big event is happening on Nov. 25, too, and there's a big plus: If you're a member, you'll enjoy free admission on Nov. 25 and 26 to several of MONA's partner institutions, including the Museum of Latin Art and the Fowler Museum at UCLA.

Some local museums have offered Black Friday sales online and in-store, and others will continue to the savings right into Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 27.

Just check in at your favorite place, either via their social pages or site, to see what they have planned for Museum Store Sunday, one of the sweetest occasions for connecting with those amazing institutions that give so much to so many.