Support a favorite spot and ‘shop with purpose' on ‘Museum Store Sunday'

What to Know Museum Store Sunday 2024

Sunday, Dec. 1; 2100+ museums will take part globally

Museum stores often feature sales, special events, and pop-up markets to mark the occasion; check with the museums you love best to see what is "in store" for the annual happening

"Shop With Purpose' is the occasion's call to action

After the last of the stuffing has been savored and the cranberry jelly has delivered its jiggly joy, we turn our thoughts to the other occasions that festoon Thanksgiving Weekend.

Call these follow-up festivities the delightful "dishes" that fill the late November/early December holiday table; you don't need to observe all or any of them but taking part in Small Business Saturday or Cyber Monday is an annual tradition for many shoppers.

And if you're a museum maven? You likely are making time for Museum Store Sunday, which, yes, takes place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Cultural institutions near and far honor the occasion — an occasion that invites people to "Shop With Purpose" — in all sorts of ways, with sales, live music, author signings, and pop-up events.

In Southern California, the Gamble House in Pasadena will be the sunny spot to shop a Handmade Holiday, featuring several regional artisans.

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is treating shoppers to 10% off through Museum Store Sunday, and you can shop online or in-person to score that deal. If you happen to swing by the museum Dec. 1, there's a free International Winter Holiday Festival happening in the Key Courtyard.

Museum-y goodness is also afoot in the mid-city: The Academy Museum store has a 20% off deal happening all weekend on its goodies for cinephiles, by the by, and the Petersen Automotive Museum's store has some sweet savings "on the roll," too.

And Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena has a cute plush giveaway ("while supplies last") with a purchase of $75 or more, through Dec. 1; waddle by this page for all of the details.

Even if the store at the museum you adore doesn't have a sale or special event planned for Dec. 1, consider Museum Store Sunday an excellent time to stop by, buy a gift or two, and show an amazing institution that you're a loyal fan.

So much so that you like to take a bit of the museum's magic home with you, which is really at the heart of why we love museum stores as much as we do.