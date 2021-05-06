National Nurses Day Is Here and Dunkin' Has Free Coffee

What to Know May 6 is National Nurses Day

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all California healthcare workers

While supplies last; not available through mobile ordering

Showing our gratitude for the healthcare workers of our community?

Your from-the-heart "thank you" can glimmer and glow in so many ways, from voicing your admiration when meeting a healthcare worker, to sweet greeting cards and yard signs, to supporting organizations that support those who work in this life-saving, life-enhancing field.

And if you're a major wake-up-and-smell-the-coffee company, one that's been brewing up an iconic beverage for several decades?

You'll put that famous brew in a cup, for free, for any healthcare worker who stops by on May 6.

For that's National Nurses Day, and Dunkin', the Massachusetts-started, now-found-all-over doughnuts-and-more powerhouse wants to put its nurse-directed thanks in a caffeinated cup of joy.

Which means if you're a California-based nurse or healthcare worker, you can enjoy a free medium iced or hot coffee on Thursday, May 6.

Nope, purchase isn't necessary, just stop by and show your ID. If you want a pastry or doughnut? That'll be extra, but your sippable show of thanks requires no cash or card on your part.

Oh yes, and it is a one-per-person sort of thing, so if you have a friend who is also a nurse, invite that friend along so they can pick up their own lively libation, too. You'll also want to stop by your local Dunkin', and skip the mobile ordering, as this offer is in-person only.

Thank you to nurses and all healthcare heroes, on May 6 and on every other day of the year, too.