Bid the Museum of Neon Art's beloved Classic Neon Cruises a glittery goodbye

What to Know Classic Neon Cruises, presented by the Museum of Neon Art

Eric Lynxwiler, the event's longtime guide, is retiring, but there are four final cruises to go

$73; the event may return one day, but book your tour now to enjoy Mr. Lynxwiler's charming and informative commentary

The sparkling neon lights of Los Angeles will never dim, or at least we don't think that the snazzy signs that beckon us inside long-standing businesses will ever fully go away.

But some things in the realm of neon do change: Eric Lynxwiler, the longtime Classic Neon Cruises guide, is hanging up his bullhorn after the summer of 2024 blinks off.

The popular warm-weather cruises, which give attendees an open-air look at several of our region's most iconic neon signs, from the bars of DTLA to Philippe the Original to Chinatown and Hollywood, have been a much-anticipated Museum of Neon Art staple for years.

The funny and knowledgeable guide has been a major reason that so many fans love these tours, and often return to join the evening outings again and again.

"When I first stepped up to that Neon Cruise megaphone, who would have known 25 years would fly by before I put it down?" reflected Mr. Lynxwiler.

"It's been an amazing time sharing a city that I love with thousands upon thousands of guests. I've watched Los Angeles change so much over the last decades that I look back with joy to think about all the neon I never thought would get relit that actually got illuminated on Cruise nights."

"There are also the sad memories of the many neon signs that disappeared overnight and sometimes right before our eyes."

Tickets are flying fast; the price is $73 and the dates include June 1, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 7.

While Mr. Lynxwiler is off to his own neon-bright future, the museum revealed that the cruises may roll again one day with a fresh guide or guides at the helm.

Your best bet? Be sure to watch for updates on MONA's social pages.

If you'd like to visit the Museum of Neon Art, it is located in Glendale; visiting hours run from Thursday through Sunday.