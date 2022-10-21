Netflix

‘Netflix at The Grove' Boasts Merch, Photo Opps, and Lots of Character(s)

Vecna is just the beginning; find clothing, big visual displays, and almost-real figures from some of your favorite Netflix series at the limited-time pop-up.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • The "immersive retail experience" will be open at The Grove through Jan. 6, 2023
  • Merchandise from "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" and more
  • Look for series-inspired photo spots around the shop

This could be just us, we're not sure, but hearing that Vecna is lurking at a specific place in the city we're currently in?

We're probably going to give that particular location a wide berth, all to stay well out of reach of the dastardly Dungeons & Dragons icon, a supernatural superstar made even more fearsomely famous by "Stranger Things."

But the Vecna that is currently bewitching guests at Netflix at The Grove, the new "immersive retail experience" at the outdoor shopping center, can't reach you: He's a stationary figure, phew, albeit one that will look rather amazing if you'd like to snap a picture or two.

Which you're absolutely invited to do at the well-imagined pop-up, which will be open through Jan. 6, 2023.

Finding merchandise inspired by some of the streaming service's splashiest sensations?

You'll definitely find such pop culture goodies, with Eddie Munson's "Hellfire Club" tees on the racks, and other "Stranger Things" buyables lining the walls.

Shopping the world of "Squid Game" is also a tempting option — there are tees, caps, and toys featuring Young-hee, the phenomenon's iconic doll — and plenty of "Bridgerton"-style fripperies, too, should you want to add fancy flair to your day-to-day dress.

Peek inside the two-story wonderland of Netflixiana now, and swing by when you're at The Grove, if you really need that selfie with Vecna. (Phew again: This is probably the only time you'll see the monster hold still.)

Netflix at The Grove is open through Jan. 6, 2023. You can find the "immersive retail experience" near the center of the outdoor shopping center.
A pretty "Bridgerton" display, complete with tea and croquet, is part of the picture-ready presentation.
So is Vecna, the undead lich lord seen on the latest season of "Stranger Things."
"Squid Game" is a prominent and stunning part of the pop-up.
Hats, shirts, toys, and more goodies from the hit series are on the shelves.
"Gabby's Dollhouse" is a sweet addition to the experience.
And, you bet: This is where you'll find your "Hellfire Club" tees, "Stranger Things" fans.
Seeking a respite after all the snapshots and shopping? Sit a spell and ponder matters of life and love in this beautiful "Bridgerton"-themed corner.

