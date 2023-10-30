New Halloween-themed runs, including kids' races, will dash into Disneyland in 2024

What to Know Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024

Sept. 5-8, 2024; registration opens Feb. 13, 2024

The celebration will feature a number of different events, including a 5K and kids races

NEW EVENTS... have a way of perking up our ears, but if it is a new event at the Disneyland Resort? We might already be wearing our ears, a Minnie-cute headband or a classic Mickey-inspired hat. And our ears are in full perk mode as we head into Halloween 2023, for a brand-new Halloween event will make its debut at The Happiest Place on Earth when Halloween returns in 2024. It's the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2024, presented by runDisney, and it will weave through the Anaheim theme parks from Sept. 5 through 8. True, that's not exactly Halloween-adjacent, but if you're a fan of Dole Whips, Jack Skellington, and nighttime spectaculars, then you know that the chillingest time of year arrives at Disneyland Resort in early September, a full two months, give or take, before Oct. 31. This means you'll want to get your cute costume together for the race, or races, if you like — there are a few to choose from — and start those dashing-through-Disneyland daydreams bubbling and brewing.

Disneyland Resort

THE HAPPY HAPPENINGS... include "yoga, Kids Races, 5K, 10K, and (a) half marathon and challenge," not to mention "a ghoulish two-race challenge (10K and half marathon)," giving participants a variety of lively options. Of course, as with other themed runDisney celebrations, the Halloween to-do will include all sorts of eerie delights and ensorcelled sights. Will you have the music of that Haunted Mansion playing through your noggin as you trot, perhaps "Grim Grinning Ghosts"? Or maybe you'll create a playlist of high-energy songs crooned by Disney villains for your run. Whatever you choose, keep in mind that registration opens on Feb. 13, 2024. And if you're stoked for this seasonal extravaganza, keep that feeling real: A Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will pop up at the Anaheim theme parks from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, 2025.