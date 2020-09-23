Nights of the Jack to Glow in Calabasas

What to Know King Gillette Ranch

Oct. 1-Nov. 1

Prices start at $69

If you're October aficionado, a pumpkin spice person, and a lover of leaves, you likely know which neighbors have the most creatively carved jack o'lanterns.

It's the house down on the corner, the one with a half dozen spooky squashes lining the stoop. And, each year, you fill up your photos with admiring snaps.

What if you could go to a place that inspires that admiration, and autumnal thrills, but multiplied by several hundred, and then some?

You can, if you make your way to King Gillette Ranch from Oct. 1-Nov. 1, 2020.

For that's where Nights of the Jack will again summon seasonal atmosphere. We say "again," for this annual, family-nice event has become a staple of the Southern California Halloween season, but there is something new on the haunted horizon.

The pumpkin-big bash'll is transforming into a drive-thru experience over the course of four flickery weeks, keeping the socially distanced focus on the fun and the fall sights.

Those sights include traditionally carved jack o'lanterns, jack o'lanterns that feature famous faces (think actors and sports stars), gourds grouped together to form something new (past years have included giant dinosaurs and sharks), and other eye-catching configurations.

You'll want to check out some of the must-knows for 2020 before you book your night and time slot. No motorcycles, RVs, limousines, or buses will be permitted, and you'll want to eat before you arrive, for food will not be sold this year.

Seeking a safe way to find jack'd-out joy in 2020? To look upon lantern-lovely installations, the kind that are both a little modern (thanks to the celebrity visages) and quite timeless, too?

Your drive-thru, pumpkin-packed experience awaits, at King Gillette Ranch.