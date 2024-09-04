Oktoberwürst Burritos deliver the Oktoberfest vibes at Dog Haus

What to Know Dog Haus Oktoberfest

The fancy frank chain has two specialty menu items through October: the Oktoberwürst bratwurst and the Oktoberwürst Burrito

A dollar from every Oktoberfest brat and burrito sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

King's Hawaiian pretzel bites, both sweet and savory, will debut Oct. 1

Ebullient Oktoberfest-y outings are now oompahing in our general direction, but connecting with the spirited seasonal celebration can be done in a variety of tempting ways.

This could mean, yes, breaking into a Chicken Dance or rocking some lederhosen. But if you're simply in the mood for a filling Oktoberfest-inspired meal, a dining experience that also raises money for an important cause, you can find those appetizing opportunities, too.

Dog Haus is Oktoberfesting for several summer and fall weeks, right through October. How? By including two seasonal items on the menu, the Oktoberwürst bratwurst and the Oktoberwürst Burrito.

The first entry, a beer cheese pretzel bratwurst, boasts caramelized onions, grilled sauerkraut, and other goodies, while the burrito has beer cheese sausage as well as several hearty ingredients.

A dollar from each Oktoberfest brat and burrito sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

The founded-in-Pasadena company is recommending pairing your brat with brews from either Paulaner — there's an Oktoberfestbier on the seasonal line-up — or Jägermeister.

"Oktoberfest is our way of honoring our favorite German tradition while offering menu items that you rarely find on this side of the pond," said Dog Haus Founding Partner André Vener.

"We've crafted unique dishes that capture the essence of German cuisine and we're proud to pair them with iconic brands like Paulaner and Jägermeister."

"This event is going to be an experience that authentically honors flavor, culture and community."

Something else seasonally snacky at your local Dog Haus?

Delish: Bite-size King's Hawaiian pretzels in sweet and savory form, beginning Oct. 1.