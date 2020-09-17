Oktoberfest Fans, Dog Haus Has Your At-Home Kit

What to Know Sept. 19-Oct. 31

The grill-at-home DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit is $46 and includes six sausages as well as a host of traditional toppers

Find your ready-to-eat sausages in the Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack

Oktoberfests around the world, in Munich and beyond, may be abgebrochen, or cancelled, in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some of the spirit of the autumnal German celebration.

Ordering a favorite six-pack of fall-style suds might be a prompt for your home-based bash, or donning a dirndl to wear around your den as the temperatures begin to dip.

But how do you find some of the foodie flavors of the season?

Dog Haus can help in the würst way.

For a DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit, as well as a Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack, will both be available at your local boutique hot-doggery beginning on Sept. 19.

And the hearty offer will chicken-dance-it-up, all the way through to Oct. 31, so you have time to plan your living room Oktoberfest for you and your housemates.

The best part of this kit and pack? No Kid Hungry will receive part of the proceeds of each kit and pack sold, as part of the Dog Haus Chef Collaboration Series.

The DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit gives revelers a chance to grill a half dozen sausages at home, and to have all of the fixings on hand to dress them up, including sauerkraut and mustard aioli.

The Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack is all about the ready-to-eat sausages. You'll want to order six or more for your pack to score 10% off.

Note that you'll need to supply your own brews if you go with either the kit or pack, which only contain the food part of your at-home Oktoberfest.

If you simply want an already grilled and prepped Oktoberwürst for your own, those will be available for purchase at your local Dog Haus starting on Sept. 19.

What's in this falltime nosh?

Lederhosen-up and sit down to chow on a "... a one-third pound Cajun spiced Emmental cheese stuffed bierwurst, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions, all served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls."

"If there were a year when our guests needed a reason to celebrate, 2020 is it," said Dog Haus Co-Founder & Partner Hagop Giragossian.

"That’s why we are bringing back the fan-favorite Oktoberwürst, and encouraging guests to celebrate Oktoberfest with us, or wherever they feel most comfortable with our new takeout options."

"This one-of-a-kind sausage will transport our guests to Munich with every bite. We are excited for guests nationwide to enjoy this innovative spin on a German classic and thrilled to continue our support of No Kid Hungry."