Hello (almost) fall: Two seasonal fests open at Six Flags Magic Mountain

What to Know Oktoberfest Food Festival 2024 happens Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 7 through Nov. 3

Kids Boo Fest 2024 brings the adorable offerings from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 (select days)

Fright Fest Extreme presented by Snickers begins its haunting run Sept. 7 (select evenings)

So you're sipping iced pumpkin beverages and eating chilly apple treats and trying mightily to instill some autumn magic into your life as an early September heat wave continues, also mightily, across Southern California?

It can be difficult to picture the cooler days of fall, but fall festivals, events, and offerings are beginning to adorn our schedules like so many colorful leaves.

If you're ready to get the season going in gleeful fashion, look to Six Flags Magic Magic, which is, yes, the home to Fright Fest Extreme presented by Snickers, a maze-packed monster-tacular that will start the startles Sept. 7.

But the Valencia-based theme park has other seasonal treats in store, including the Oktoberfest Food Festival, which will bring the pretzel-scented goodness to the ride-packed destination starting Sept. 7.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Kids Boo Fest charms families on select dates, beginning Sept. 8. (photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain)

Keep in mind that the menu, which includes sauerbraten, apple strudel, and more, will be available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Sept. 7 through Nov. 3.

And starting Sept. 8, also on select dates?

The sweet-and-not-scary fun of Kids Boo Fest, which will feature a Trick-or-Treat Trail in Bugs Bunny World and "hauntless mazes" that are about autumnal adventuring. Treats, too, created with tots in mind will pop up to make the festival even cheerier (and yummier).

Check the Six Flags Magic Mountain schedule before making your way to the coaster-filled wonderland for all of the details and dates for these three fall-centered celebrations; prices, times, menus, and more are available on the Six Flags site.