The ‘Only Murders in the Building' escape game is returning to SoCal

Mystery mavens, prepare to playfully puzzle it out at Westfield Century City.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Only Murders in the Building" Escape Game at Westfield Century City, presented by Hulu and The Escape Game
  • Opens Sept. 7, 2024
  • $39.99 presale ticket

Haunting the real-world places depicted on our favorite television series isn't always possible, especially when those destinations happen to be private buildings that may only be admired from the outside.

But for mavens of "Only Murders in the Building" calling upon the world of the fictional Arconia, the stately landmark suggested in the show's title, is a puzzling possibility.

And we do mean "puzzling" in the most playful sense: The "Only Murders in the Building" Escape Game will return to Los Angeles in September, a year or so after it first debuted, all to give fans the chance to revel in the Hulu hit, a snappy series that follows a trio of adorable amateur sleuths and the tangly trails they attempt to unknot.

Arconies, prepare to be both befuddled and bewitched: The Escape Game-designed experience throws the doors wide Sept. 7, though cautiously opens the doors, with a loud creak, may be more fitting given the sleuth-centric source material.

An assortment of sights, moments, and dastardly details will fill the game's spaces; players should prepare for "hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways, and immersive elements that reflect key aspects of the show's characters and storylines."

The 60-minute adventure is a new mystery, it should be said, so if you've binged the series three or four times, don't saunter in expecting to ace it in a quarter of an hour.

Or perhaps you will? Maybe you are gifted like the show's charming lead characters — Charles, Mabel, and Oliver — are gifted, able to ferret out the smallest and seemingly innocuous clues.

The Arconia may be a fantasy — the Belnord in New York City memorably plays the handsome structure — but the "Only Murders in the Building" Escape Game is happening at a real place: Westfield Century City.

The ticket presale is happening now. The premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" season four is Aug. 27.

