Order a Make-a-Wish Sip and Give Back at NORMS

Cotton candy, spun sugar, a snackable and colorful cloud that sits atop a paper cone?

Whatever you call this singular treat, which has a fanciful flavor that can only be described as "cotton-candy-ish," you know that it is something wonderful and whimsical, a treat that is enjoyed on a special day.

And April 29 is quite the important occasion: It's World Wish Day, when the Make-A-Wish Foundation asks us to "restore hope with a wish."

There are several ways to show your support for the generous foundation, which began granting wishes over four decades ago. Since its founding, the charity has made hundreds of thousands of dreams come true for children with critical illnesses.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can donate directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation site to play a part in its moving mission, or help create a fundraiser, or become a Wish Hero.

And stopping by a business that is raising money for Make-A-Wish? That is always an excellent idea, too.

NORMS Restaurants, the retro'd line-up of restaurants, has long held fundraisers for a number of organizations, and joined local events and efforts, too.

And on April 29, which is Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual World Wish Day?

The diner-cool collection of SoCal eateries will begin donating a dollar from each Blue Lemonade sold to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Blue is a symbolic hue for the organization.)

But this fundraiser won't wrap up when April 29 ends; rather, you can stop by your neighborhood NORMS over the next four weeks to enjoy the give-back beverage, which is priced at $3.99.

It's a beverage that has notes of cotton candy, as befits a sip that is spotlighting a special and especially generous foundation through a month-long fundraiser.

For more information on the Blue Lemonade, stop by your nearest NORMS. To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and all the ways you can help its mission, visit this site now.