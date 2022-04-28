Weekend: ‘Street Art Alive' at The Lume

Street Art Alive: A vibrant 360-degree trip around the planet that features an eye-wowza array of "interactive installations" throughout a capacious space at The Lume? It's a joyful jaunt for the mind and soul, one that wends through "the streets and alleys of more than 20 iconic cities." Several sections of the Berlin Wall are also part of the experience, as well as a soundtrack that moves through a number of '70s and '80s flows. Over 200 street artists are represented at the show, which is now shimmering inside The Magic Box.

626 Golden Streets: Just a short saunter south of Pasadena, and to the east? A full-on, super-festive, ride-your-bike (and-leave-your-car-behind) open streets celebration will take place, moving from "Mission to Mission" on Sunday, May 1. One of those Missions? It's Mission San Gabriel, an endpoint to the community-fun happening. The other Mission? It's Mission Street in South Pasadena. Between the two? Look for tunes, places to buy food, dance presentations, and all of the super things that make the San Gabriel Valley so spectacular. It's all free to join, and begins early, at 9 a.m.; consider taking the L (Gold) Line to South Pas to start.

Very Special Arts Festival Community Day: A free festival that's "perfect for children of all abilities and their families" will take place at Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center on April 30. Masks are "strongly recommended," at the sunshiny event, and several terrific troupes will perform, including Ballet Folclorico do Brasil, Kizuna Taiko group, Pas d'ASL Dance Company, and Straight Up Abilities; oh yes, and there shall be magic by Allen Oshiro, too. Eager to join the morning-into-early-afternoon events? Do RSVP ahead of time. Entry, as mentioned, is free, while parking is $9.

Pasadena Panache: It's a culture-cool weekend in the culture-cool Crown City, with LitFest Pasadena opening for a multi-day run on April 30. Authors, readers, readings, signings, and a host of page-perfect parties will be brewing across the city and into Altadena, too. And on April 29? The one-night-only ArtNight Pasadena will pop up at galleries, museums, and public spaces, with free exhibits, music, theatrical happenings, and more. City Hall is one of the places, as is The Gamble House. And, oh yes: There's a virtual dimension, too. For all of the mind-gladdening spots/shows, click.

Halfway to Halloween: The final and frightful day of October is a huge holiday for many revelers, but it isn't the only time of year when Halloween lovers pause to pay tribute to the occasion's ultimate eek-a-tude. April 30/May 1 have become known as the "halfway point" to the ghostly celebration, falling, as they do, around six months before (and, yep, after) Halloween. Downtown Disney District has a few special treats through the weekend, the Spooky Swap Meet is haunting Heritage Square, and even Irvine Park Railroad is in the fall swing, with an April 30th session on growing giant pumpkins.