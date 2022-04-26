It's ‘Halfway to Halloween' Time at Disneyland Resort

One of the hallmarks of a haunted happening? It can materialize in almost any location, at any time, even if we weren't fully expecting to experience an ethereal vision or ghostly visitation.

You could almost say the same thing for that most haunting of holidays, Halloween. True, any calendar will show the trick-or-treatiest day of the year as frightfully filling out the 31st day of October, but the eerie occasion has a way of popping up in other places.

Take the very end of April and the beginning of May. Crocuses are blooming (well, California poppies and jacaranda trees are, anyway), robins are singing (though that might be our local California scrub jays), and the sun is bright.

And yet? We're six months out from the end of October, which means it is time for "Halfway to Halloween" celebrations.

Those celebrations might mean a pop-up haunted house in your neighborhood, or the Spooky Swap Meet (which returns to Heritage Square Museum on April 30 and May 1), and at Disneyland Resort?

It is all about the ghoulish goodies.

A couple of the autumntime eats, the treats we love in October, have made a limited-time return to The Happiest Place on Earth, but best materialize in Anaheim soon: They're only available for a frightful few days.

The Spooky Churro, a perennially popular snack, can be found at California Churro in Downton Disney District. The confection is "... rolled in cinnamon sugar cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with orange, yellow and brown peanut butter candy pieces."

Find yours through May 4, 2022.

And the much-obsessed-over, oh-so-photographed Cheddar Pickle Dog? That's making a return engagement to Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, also located in Downtown Disney District.

This hearty offering is available from April 28 through May 1.

True, the Halloween decorations are not out at the Anaheim theme parks as April becomes May — spring sweetness is still very much in bloom — but fans can look forward to Halloween Time at Disneyland announcements in the coming months.

But wait: There are more Disney-style "Halfway to Halloween" high jinks afoot, even if the parks aren't wearing their spooky best.

There's a Twitter watch party brewing on April 27, with "Hocus Pocus" in the witch-tastic spotlight, and more whimsical ways to fête the spring-meets-fall festivity at home.