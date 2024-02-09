Our heartstrings are tugged: Bring a new friend home from Pasadena Humane for $14

What to Know $14 adoptions for dogs and cats at least six months old at Pasadena Humane; dogs and cats will be chipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered, too

Through Feb. 18 at the Raymond Avenue animal center

Pasadena Humane is celebrating Valentine's Day as well as honoring Heart Health Month, as studies have shown that pets are "beneficial to our health"

Coo, we definitely might, in the direction of a person on Feb. 14, if the moment is right and our sweetheart is near.

But coo, we totally will, every single day, morning, noon, and night, in the direction of a dog or cat, because speaking to a pet in a manner that is both lovey and dovey is so easy to do, all year long.

(Asking your pet if they are a little pumpkin, repeatedly, can instantly lift your mood, not to mention the spirits of your little pumpkin, too.)

True, Valentine's Day is about romantic partners and great friends, but our animals fill our worlds with so much love, meaning the holiday belongs to them, too.

And to those critters in need of a forever person or people, maybe even more so.

To help those beasties find their bliss, Pasadena Humane is discounting adoptions through Feb. 18, and the price will be a cinch to remember: The adoption fee is $14, all to sweetly spotlight a certain heart-filled occasion.

But you have a few days beyond the day o' Valentine's to find your new friend and whisk them back to your home, which is good news.

There's another reason, beyond Valentine's Day, that Pasadena Humane is holding this pet-kind promotion: February is Heart Health Month, and "studies show that interacting with a pet is beneficial to our health."

"Adopting a pet can absolutely promote health, both physically and mentally," shared Alex Durairaj, MD, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services at Huntington Health.

"I tell my patients, dog walks for at least 30 minutes a day can significantly improve heart health. Even just having a pet at home can reduce stress in our lives, which is important for our cardiovascular health."

And here's something we'd like to make heart hands over: Your new bestie will be vaccinated and chipped, and spayed or neutered before they head home with you.

That's sweeter than candy and brimming with big-heart energy, just the very thing we are looking for when the middle of February arrives.