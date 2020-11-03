Pack a Wheelbarrow With Pumpkins at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Through Nov. 4 (while supplies last)

$15 for "a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins!"

Irvine

The jack o'lanterns of Halloween have been extinguished, the plastic skeletons have been stowed, and the leftover Fun Size candy bars have all been messily and merrily devoured.

What's left?

Well, the spirit of the spooky season, which continues to permeate the fall season for many fans. But tangibly, there are pumpkins, lots and lots of pumpkins, at some of our region's beloved farms.

Pumpkins, of course, do not belong solely to Halloween. They make their gorgeously globular presence known from porches and patios all the way through to Thanksgiving, that other pumpkin-centered celebration.

Which means if you want to stock up on squashes, a whole wheelbarrow full of 'em, you can at Tanaka Farms.

The most whimsical and wheelbarrow-iest time has arrived at the Irvine destination, in short, and it is happening through Wednesday, Nov. 4. With, of course, a big asterisk: This is a "while supplies last" kind of deal.

The seedy story? Fill up a wheelbarrow with pumpkins and pay fifteen bucks for the whole stem-topped, pulp-filled caboodle.

The farm shares an important message about its wheelbarrow days: "Due to social distancing guidelines, we are limited to only 10 spots per half hour beginning at 930am."

"Please proceed to curbside pickup area and a friendly team member will escort you to the fields. Please note that your time will be limited and this is not an opportunity to take photos and explore the farm."

And, if you have the time, there's the U-Pick Wagon Ride, which'll give you a vaster sense of all the good things the farm grows.

Please read all about advance reservations and the number of spots available before making for the farm.

Of course, you can visit the Drive-Thru Produce Stand to see and buy fresh produce.

And if you don't get your wheelbarrow o' pumpkins?

There are more Tanaka Farm bright spots to anticipate, such Hikari: A Festival of Lights, the farm's upcoming drive-thru holiday lights experience.