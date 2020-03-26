Paley@Home Has ‘The Office’ Panel for Free

What to Know Paley Center for Media online

Free panel streams from past PaleyFests

"The Office" panel will stream on March 28

Getting the chance to take a seat before a stage where several members of the cast from your favorite show will talk about their character, upcoming plot elements, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes?

It's a springtime must for thousands of television fans, thanks to the annual PaleyFest.

PaleyFest 2020 was cancelled in the response to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you can't still catch a few panels featuring some top-notch talent discussing the series we love to obsess over.

For The Paley Center for Media is sharing a few past panels online, for free, during this stay-at-home time, and they've chosen some of the shows we all seem to know best.

"The Office" panel from the 2007 PaleyFest, in fact, is coming up on March 28, as are star-laden look-backs at panels for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Blue Bloods" and "The Walking Dead," too.

Each panel will go up on the center's YouTube page at 7 a.m. California time on its chosen day, and it will remain on the site for 24 hours.

Looking for more TV-based behind-the-scenes-y fare? Watch The Paley Center for Media's page for all sorts of small-screen, big-entertainment offerings.