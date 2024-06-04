Pasadena Humane marks ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month' with zero fees and a million cuddles

What to Know June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

Pasadena Humane is waiving adoption fees for adult cats (six months or older) throughout the month; cats will be vaccinated, chipped, and spayed/neutered

The Raymond Avenue animal adoption center is eager to shine a spotlight on its amazing adult cats, animals that often get passed over in favor of kittens

There are so many snuggly celebrations on the cat calendar, but one of the tenderest to-dos has to be the occasion that pads into our lives, with its tail swishing, on June 4.

It's "Hug Your Cat Day," but then, for so many humans, every single day falls under that heartwarming header.

The day does serve as a reminder, though, that all of June, from start to finish, is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and many rescue organizations honor the month with free or discounted adoptions.

Pasadena Humane is in tail-swishing, ear-twitching swing of this oh-so-important call to action. The historical animal center is all about placing adult cats — those cats that are at least six months old — in loving homes, all June long.

It's a moment that coincides with "Kitten Season," a time of year when the population of just-born felines very predictably booms. This means that older cats, even cats that were kittens just a year or two ago, can be overlooked by potential adopters.

"It can be a challenge for an adult cat to attract an adopter's attention when competing with dozens of adorable, fluffy kittens," says Pasadena Humane President & CEO Dia DuVernet.

"The benefits of adopting an adult cat are numerous; they require less management, are usually much calmer, and we often have quite a lot of information about them, making their transition to a new home easier."

Donor Lyn Spector is making this June promotion possible. Adding to the adopting-a-cutie ease for people dropping by the center to begin the screening process? All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received "age-appropriate vaccines."

Happy Hug a Cat Day, an occasion that arrives at the start of Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. The two observances are adorably interconnected, of course; if you'd like a playful pumpkin to hug daily, adopting an adult cat is the first sweet step to a life containing, just possibly, a million cuddles.