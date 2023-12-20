Pasadena Humane's ‘Roses & Wet Noses' event honors the parade and large pups

What to Know The Pasadena Humane's "Roses & Wet Noses" adoption event is happening through Dec. 31

$0 adoptions on large dogs (40-plus pounds); presented by the Pet Care Foundation

"Feed the Love," the Pasadena Humane float, will roll in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Jan. 1, 2024

Standing outside Pasadena Humane on Raymond Avenue on New Year's Day, you might just detect the far-off sounds of a certain world-famous parade, the pomp-filled procession rolling down Colorado Boulevard.

But you'll also hear all sorts of sweet snarfles, playful panting, and such, because the august organization provides a temporary home for a large variety of critters.

Including, of course, dogs awaiting their forever homes. And just because it is the holidays, a time that seems to possess more magic, doesn't mean that this situation immediately remedies itself come December.

With that in mind, and to celebrate the Pasadena Humane's upcoming Rose Parade float, there is a special adoption spectacular raising a happy holiday howl.

"Roses & Wet Noses" is the adorable name, and the adoption price for a large dog is just as cheery: It's zero dollars, thanks to the support of the Pet Care Foundation.

This means 40-pound pups (and up), and you'll want to make an appointment before you head over.

Each dog will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, too. Oh yes: They'll have a microchip as well.

The adoption is trotting through Dec. 31, but, again: Do book your spot before you go.

Eager to admire the animal rescue society's float in the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2024? Look for the "Feed the Love" float, presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition.