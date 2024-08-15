Explore a vintage department store brimming with beautiful secrets

What to Know "From Bullock's to Macys" presented by Pasadena Walking Tours

Sunday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at 401 S. Lake Avenue

$30

Dashing into a department store to find a cute baby gift or pick up a little something special for a bridal shower is something many of us regularly do.

But pausing to notice one-of-a-kind artworks, unusual design flourishes, and architectural grandeur that speaks of an earlier and especially elegant era?

Not every business boasts such splendid sights, but the spectacular ship-like structure found at 401 S. Lake Avenue in Pasadena has plenty of delights that are built into the eye-catching building.

Pasadena Walking Tours will "dive" into those delights, to further the ship-centered imagery, at the Macy's that now fills out the stylish landmark, a Moderne-meets-midcentury destination that began as a Bullock's Department Store in 1947.

"From Bullock's to Macy's" will travel from menswear to home goods and beyond on Sunday, Aug. 25; tickets are on sale now for the walking tour, which is a rarer treat from the Pasadena-championing tour company. (Understandable, as it takes place while Macy's is open and requires some special accommodations, which the store kindly provides.)

The "rarer" part should be taken to heart, if you're interested in joining; past tours at this extraordinary architectural gem have sold out in fast fashion.

Get to know the former Bullock's Department Store, now a Macy's, on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena Aug. 25. (photo: Pasadena Walking Tours)

Stories will be shared about the building's architects Wurdeman & Becket as well as the artists behind some of the pretty pieces still adorning the walls.

Landscape architect Ruth Shellhorn, the visionary who gave Bullock's its California-iconic outdoor character, is also fondly remembered. Disneyland fans will know Ms. Shellhorn, an innovative designer who laid much of the gorgeous green groundwork for the theme park we know today.

If you frequent this Macy's location nowadays, you know the fireplace near the eastern entrance with its straight-from-Sunset-magazine sitting area, the woodland murals in the cosmetics section, and all of the ship-inspired touches, from portholes along parts of the exterior to the colorful world map in the children's department.

Count on visiting all of those places on the two-hour tour, as well as a few other surprising spots.

Tickets for "From Bullock's to Macy's" are available for purchase on the Pasadena Walking Tours site.