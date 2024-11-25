Find a fa, la, lovable friend at a free Best Friends Animal Society adoption

What to Know Best Friends Animal Society of West Los Angeles

1845 Pontius Avenue in Los Angeles

The animal adoption center will hold free animal adoptions Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Presented by "Chewy Claus"; Chewy, the animal food and goods company, grants pet wishes this time of year as well as covering adoption fees at several shelters

'Tis the season for temporarily renaming our pets, or at least calling them by various reindeer nicknames, or refering to them by our favorite foods Thanksgiving ("lumpy stuffing," "mashed potatoes," "pumpkin pie," and so forth).

The season of heart-sparkle also reminds us that many, many pets — more pets than there are candy canes at the North Pole, surely — are ready to be adopted into a loving home.

To help this happen, "Chewy Claus" is making some magic over the weekend following Thanksgiving, and the magic is this: Adoption fees will be waived at several animal centers and rescue shelters from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Best Friends Animal Society, the animal welfare society based in West Los Angeles, is participating, and you can count on the center being "... filled with adorable, adoptable pets just waiting to be discovered."

One beautiful Best Friends pup — her name is Patti Mayonnaise, which means she has already won in the make-a-cute-canine-name department — shared this letter addressed to Chewy Claus, and, of course, prospective adopters:

"Dear Chewy Claus, My name is Patti Mayonnaise and I am the most adorable dog ever. Since I am lacking opposable thumbs, Ariel, my shelter/rescue worker, is helping me send my holiday list."

"This year I have been.... um, does being cute count? And what I want most is lots of treats!"

Best Friends Animal Society Patti Mayonnaise is just one of the cuties looking for a home at the Best Friends Adoption Center in West LA.

"My biggest wish this year is to find a home that appreciates my silly personality. I hope you can make it come true. Thank you, Chewy Claus! Patti Mayonnaise"

Chewy Claus, an annual drive to grant pet wishes and place adoptable pets in homes, is presented by Chewy, the animal goods company.

You can read more about the company's pet food donations and wish-granting efforts here.