Philippe the Original has that big postseason Dodgers energy

The beloved French-Dip-ery has a spirited blanket, towels, tees, and other Dodgers-inspired merchandise.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Philippe the Original

What to Know

  • Philippe the Original
  • 1001 N. Alameda Street in Los Angeles
  • The storied restaurant is famous for French Dip sandwiches; it's also a longtime pre-game gathering place for Dodgers fans
  • Philippe's is revving up for the Dodgers' postseason run by offering team-inspired merchandise in-store and on the eatery's website

It's true that you'll likely enjoy a Dodger Dog once you reach Dodger Stadium, and maybe some popcorn, too, but if you're meeting your baseball buds beforehand, chances are good that you're meeting at Philippe the Original.

Phillipe's, which is about a five-minute drive from the stadium, has become the pre-game meet-up spot for generations of fans looking to enjoy a hearty French Dip sandwich and some bright pink hard-boiled eggs before the first pitch.

The Opening Day celebrations in the springtime are legendary, with a sea of celebratory blue filling the capacious restaurant, a vintage spot that is also loved for its classic candy counter, fiery table mustard, and sawdusty floors.

So of course Philippe's will be celebrating the Dodgers postseason run in all of the merch-ready, fandom-pleasing ways.

Blankets, towels, totes, and more: Philippe the Original has long been a Dodger fan must-stop. (photo: Philippe the Original)

Several items made for the fandom are for sale on the site, or can be found for sale at the restaurant, including the Dodger blue rally towel, a clear tote made for game days, and a picnic blanket perfect for the lap on a chillier night at the stadium.

Dodger beers, too, are part of the line-up, should you want to swing by the restaurant for those "Blue Vibes."

Even if you're well-merch'd-up, and you've got the Dodger tees and blankets and all you need to support the team this fall, finding that pre-game spirit among other supporters is easy to do at this classic, stadium-close destination.

Call it a delicious, Dodger-supporting wonderland of filling foodstuffs, nostalgic sides and desserts, and true team spirit.

Food & Drink
