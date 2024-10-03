Things to do this weekend: Family outings with a playful October twist

What to Know Boney Island brings the punny high jinks to the Natural History Museum

It's Magic Weekend at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Carved at Descanso Gardens will shimmer in La Cañada Flintridge

Adorable October Outings: Finding a slightly frightful event that isn't too haunting but still has plenty of autumnal charm? You'll have plentiful opportunities to do so in the days (and nights) ahead. That skele-tastic stroll-through Boney Island is making its seasonal debut at the Natural History Museum, it's Magic Weekend at Kidspace Children's Museum, and Carved at Descanso Gardens will being its multi-week glow-a-thon. Oh yes: Nighttime pumpkin patch visits will roll out, on select dates, at Tanaka Farms in Irvine.

San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Festival: Strolling the Mission District on a lovely October night, all while purchasing different dumplings, sipping a craft brew, and soaking in the excellent atmosphere? Talk about a delicious way to start the weekend. Make for the heart of San Gabriel on Friday, Oct. 4; admission is free and kids are welcome, too.

Pumpkins in the Pines: It'll be so jingle-bell-y up at SkyPark at Santa's Village soon — like, later next month, is what we mean by "soon" — but it is all about the gourds, and gorgeous fall-in-the-mountains vibes, every Saturday and Sunday in October at the charming attraction. A number of nostalgic moments will pop up each weekend and the photo ops will add to the fall festiveness.

Wildlife Day: We're all about P-22 in October, thanks to P-22 Day, but before that trots into Griffith Park later this month, we'll be flapping our wings and making for Pasadena Humane, which will honor the wild critters among and around us Oct. 6. Animal ambassadors will be in the house, yay, and interesting talks festoon the itinerary. While this is free, you'll need a ticket and spots are limited.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Open House: This pleasing and plucky puppet-porium is full of sweet surprises, including the one that will be in the spotlight at a free celebration unfolding on Oct. 6: the theater's recently restored marquee. Stop by and admire the sparkling sign and savor some wholesome happenings inside the vintage venue, a true Highland Park gem.