Descanso Gardens is conjuring fresh and fanciful fun for ‘Carved'

The recently updated train area will be "aglow" during the multi-week celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Carved" at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge
  • Oct. 4-30, 2024; 6-10 p.m.
  • $35-$45 non-member adult; other ticketing tiers are available

"Carved," the fanciful fall experience presented by Descanso Gardens, always offers more than a few new sights, the sort of flickerful details that enhance the event's adorable autumnal charms.

It might be a debuting display of jack o'lanterns near the entrance or atmospheric lighting in a previously unlit corner of the historical garden, an ethereal destination that graces a sizable plot in La Cañada Flintridge.

The team behind the seasonal splendor, which will sparkle from Oct. 4 through 30, just revealed some of the novel nighttime niceties that visitors can eerily anticipate in 2024.

Or make that "not-so-eerily," for "Carved" is truly about beautiful and mood-filled moments that shimmer with a merest hint of haunting energy.

The recently introduced model train area — picture adorable depots and locomotives dotting well-imagined landscapes — will enjoy its own special illumination throughout most of October, the team just shared.

And "a whimsical family of wood spirits," cleverly created from five sizable logs by artist Chainsaw Jenna, will add to the quirky quaint-a-tude of the outdoor event.

Tickets are on sale now for "Carved," which will also feature gargantuan gourds — they're also carved, yep — and the light-tastic "Rhizome" installation from artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.

Descanso GardensHalloweenLa Cañada Flintridge
