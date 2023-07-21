‘Plumeria Day' to fragrantly and festively flower at LA Arboretum

What to Know Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Included with Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden admission

Talks, special events, and plumeria-themed vendors

Just about every season in Southern California has its special celebrity bloom, and whether you're seeking out California poppies around Antelope Valley, daffodils near Lake Arrowhead, or the roses that festoon our grand public gardens, you'll find a flower to fit the meteorological mood.

And when the warmest days of the year appear, some of the most spectacular growers make their dazzling debuts.

The plumeria is one of those floral favorites, a multi-hued, super-fragrant superstar that receives its own festival each year. Call it frangipani, if you prefer, but you know it when you see (and sniff) it: This flower has all the magic of a summer sunset.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

True, plumeria is a flower that's synonymous with many tropical destinations, but you won't need to jet anywhere on July 22 to take part in a party honoring the pink-yellow-white favorite: The Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden is the place to gather with plumeria people, from fans to vendors to experts, the sort of pros who know how to grow the spectacular specimen.

A hot day is in the forecast, but Plumeria Day will begin early at the Arcadia destination, with a 9 a.m. start time.

Admission to the garden is all you need to attend, and LA Arboretum members can visit the flowery fun for free.

Vendors include Nani Hawaiian Crafts and Tiki Tropic Plumeria, while the talks will cover a host of scentful subjects, including one covering how to create corsages and hair pieces.

Oh yes, we did say "scentful," for the plumeria is truly beloved for its incredible olfactory charms in addition to its soft-petal'd beauty. Some fans love it for its fragrance, some for its striking appearance, but most people are likely in the "definitely both" category.

There's a special Plumeria Pre-Sale on July 21 in the late afternoon; for details on that happening, and the July 22 festival, visit LA Arboretum's helpful site now.