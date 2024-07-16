Arcadia

One of SoCal's most fragrant festivals will bloom in Arcadia

Plumeria is the pretty star at this annual Los Angeles County Arboretum celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

George Lepp

What to Know

  • The 10th Annual Plumeria Festival at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
  • Friday, July 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 20 vendors, plumeria pros, food trucks, and music; LA Arboretum admission required

Several ethereal things can be your guide on a stroll around your neighborhood.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

You might follow a butterfly for a bit or head in the direction of the sun. Hearing music in the distance might also capture your attention as you ramble around the block.

But plenty of us are led by lovely scents, the orange trees and rose bushes that easily lead us by the nose to the next bewitching flower.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Plumeria blossoms are some of the most scentful flowers around. The spectacular specimens — their multi-hued petals often boast a fetching ombre effect — boast a fragrance is synonymous with leis, centerpieces, and tropical gardens across the globe.

If you're a fan of frangipani, you know that the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is a hub for this fragrant favorite. Not only can you find a plethora of plumeria blooms around the Arcadia destination in July, but you can also attend an annual festival, too, that's been created for plumeria people.

The Plumeria Festival opens its petals on the afternoon of July 19 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20; admission to the arboretum is required.

Around 20 vendors will be there as well as a phalanx of plumeria-knowing pros. Live music, food trucks, and other plummy pursuits will round out the two-day celebration.

LA Arboretum, by the by, is home to over 100 plumeria trees, making it a nose-pleasing nexus for those who favor this exquisite flower.

La Cañada Flintridge Jul 8

A ‘new train experience' is charming visitors at Descanso Gardens

San Marino Jul 5

Explore The Huntington's gorgeous gardens after it closes for the day

If you can't visit during the festival, be sure to stop by the garden's Tallac Knoll soon to bask in the beauty of the plumeria-lush grove.

This article tagged under:

Arcadia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us