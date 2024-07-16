One of SoCal's most fragrant festivals will bloom in Arcadia

What to Know The 10th Annual Plumeria Festival at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Friday, July 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

20 vendors, plumeria pros, food trucks, and music; LA Arboretum admission required

Several ethereal things can be your guide on a stroll around your neighborhood.

You might follow a butterfly for a bit or head in the direction of the sun. Hearing music in the distance might also capture your attention as you ramble around the block.

But plenty of us are led by lovely scents, the orange trees and rose bushes that easily lead us by the nose to the next bewitching flower.

Plumeria blossoms are some of the most scentful flowers around. The spectacular specimens — their multi-hued petals often boast a fetching ombre effect — boast a fragrance is synonymous with leis, centerpieces, and tropical gardens across the globe.

If you're a fan of frangipani, you know that the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is a hub for this fragrant favorite. Not only can you find a plethora of plumeria blooms around the Arcadia destination in July, but you can also attend an annual festival, too, that's been created for plumeria people.

The Plumeria Festival opens its petals on the afternoon of July 19 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20; admission to the arboretum is required.

Around 20 vendors will be there as well as a phalanx of plumeria-knowing pros. Live music, food trucks, and other plummy pursuits will round out the two-day celebration.

LA Arboretum, by the by, is home to over 100 plumeria trees, making it a nose-pleasing nexus for those who favor this exquisite flower.

If you can't visit during the festival, be sure to stop by the garden's Tallac Knoll soon to bask in the beauty of the plumeria-lush grove.