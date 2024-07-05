Explore The Huntington's gorgeous gardens after it closes for the day

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

The San Marino-based landmark's gardens will be open on select evenings during the summer of 2024; The Library and art galleries will be closed, as well as The Conservatory and Children's Garden

$20 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

While the Fourth of July might stand tall as the most major night of summertime — several sparkly events do happen after the sun bids us farewell — there are other warm evenings to savor, including a few happening in San Marino.

And while there won't be pyrotechnics, there will be plenty of spectacle, with colorful flowers, vibrant sunsets, and other eye-catching sights that fetchingly tempt the senses.

Look to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, a lush location that traditionally shutters well before the evening arrives each day.

That changes, cheerfully, over a few summer nights, thanks to the leafy destination's popular Twilight Garden Strolls.

You can find these serene and sylvan outings on The Huntington calendar, with several spots available on July 7, 14, 28, and a pair of August 2024 dates.

Linger among the property's famous roses, or its otherworldly collection of cactuses and succulents, are both dreamy choices; think of your Twilight Garden Stroll as a chance to star in your own soft-focus film.

Good to keep in mind? The Library and art galleries will be closed during these evening events, and the Conservatory, too, so think of this visit solely as a way to connect with The Huntington's ethereal outdoor character.

You'll also want to return on another day if you'd like to call upon The Children's Garden, which will be closed as well.

But 1919 Cafe will be open through 7:30 p.m., if you'd like to sup before you saunter through all of those peaking summer blossoms.

Yes, we just used that oh-so-provocative word, "peaking"; The Huntington's cultivated blossoms aren't on the same schedules as our region's wildflowers and their much-anticipated peak blooms, of course, but you might think of high summer as a pretty peak-tastic time for many of the garden's luscious specimens.

Are you eager to learn more about the fabled garden?

Twilight Garden Estate Tours are also taking place on the same evenings, offering participants a deeper look into the history of the flowery, art-filled wonderland. You'll want ticket information and details before you buy, surely; start here.