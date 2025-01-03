Dash into the Pacific in Santa Monica, if you can (polar) bear it

What to Know Polar Bear Plunge

Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

Saturday, Jan. 4

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$10 adult (you'll enjoy access to the Annenberg Community Beach House's heated pool and showers); other ticketing tiers are available

Hot chocolate will be available, and Pat the Polar Bear will make a cute cameo

If a pal has ever shared a particularly polar-fied anecdote with you — perhaps about a mountain trip or a surprise snowfall they encountered — you likely responded with a "brrr" or an empathetic shiver.

Do you have a few more "brrrs" to spare and a spirited sense of adventure? Then swimsuit-up and make for Santa Monica on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4 for the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

We'd say that the name of this upbeat event is a bit fanciful and that "no polar bears will be present" but that wouldn't be wholly truthful: Pat the Polar Bear, the event's mascot, will be on hand — on paw? — for pictures.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

When you're not hobnobbing with Pat, you'll be dashing into the ocean with other Polar Bear plungers, all to start the new year in a shiverful and story-making way.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is again behind the goosepimply gathering, but the goosepimples gained may be soothed by the landmark's heated pool and showers. For $10, you can use both, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate following your plunge.

Quick plunges aren't the only thing on the schedule, mind you; the beach house shares that "(t)he most stalwart Polar Bears can take part in a 300-yard swim around a buoy."

Yep, that's a big "brrr" but rarely do memories get made so early in the calendar. All of the plungers will have stories to share for the rest of the year, and if you get there and change your mind? You'll still have the pool and hot chocolate to enjoy, and, of course, time with Santa Monica's friendliest polar bear.

There are other ticketing tiers available, and more to know, so take the plunge at this helpful site and learn everything now.