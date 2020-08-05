Porto's Bake at Home Shop Is Sweet on Croissants

What to Know Available Aug. 11

Bake at Home online shop

$16.99 for eight croissants

Can you tell a lot about a Southern Californian by their favorite Porto's dish?

Did they name the potato balls first or that stunning steak salad? Or did they go directly to the bakery case, and those known-all-over cakes, and begin immediately rhapsodizing?

The tricky but terrific thing, when it comes to Porto's Bakery & Café, is that the locally founded company excels at both heartier fare and the confections we treat ourselves to when the main meal concludes.

Which means that, yes, we totally get when someone has a favorite dish from the savory side of the menu and from the dessert case, too. Totally allowed and utterly relatable.

The company's Bake at Home shop reflects its delicious dual talents. Goodies like those famous potato balls and the newer arroz con pollo frito balls are available, while fresh confections are being added regularly.

Like the Chocolate Twist, for example. The bake-at-home, pull-apart, perfect-for-breakfast, but-also-good-at-any-time snack will debut on the Porto's Bake at Home site on Aug. 11, giving croissant enthusiasts something new to warm up and enjoy.

Make that chocolate croissants, oh joy. The company's " ...signature croissant dough is baked with vanilla custard and mini Belgium chocolate chips, garnished with rock sugar," and it arrives "unbaked, frozen, and ready for the oven."

There are eight twists in an order and the price is $16.99.

These enjoy-at-home delectables may sway you further to the bakery side of the Porto's roster, but every Porto's-obsessed person knows it is not only okay, but totally understandable, to have two favorite Porto's dishes, one that comprises the meal and one that fulfills the final treat.

Will your new favorite treat be the Chocolate Twist?

Check the shop's site on Aug. 11 and order some to croissant-up your own kitchen scene.

As for finding your local Porto's?

Go Glendale, Downey, Burbank, West Covina, or Buena Park should you need to pick up a bevy of balls or bites that have already been baked (and are ready for immediate snacking).