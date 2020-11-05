Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie Is a Notable November Nom Nom

What to Know Eleven-inch pies (serves 8-12)

$45

Order now and pick your pie up curbside at a McConnell's scoop shop on Nov. 24 or 25 (the Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving)

Pumpkin pie, served neat, without any toppers, sides, or additions, is a thing of spicy splendor.

But the truth is this: Pumpkin people do dearly love to dress up their seasonal slices of pie, with plenty of toppings vying for our dessert-obsessed appetites.

And topping these toppers? Ice cream is mighty popular, a creamy and classic complement to pumpkin's fruity and thick character.

What if you didn't have to pair those two favorites up, though? What if you only needed to reach for the pie plate and not for the nearest pint of ice cream?

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, the historic Santa Barbara-started scoop shop, is changing up Thanksgiving 2020 for gourd-gobbling pie eaters everywhere, thanks to a pumpkin pie that is also an ice cream pie.

Why hello again, Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie. You've been missed.

That's right: The ice cream scoop you'd gladly glop upon the side of your pie in years gone by is now actually part of the main show.

There are other goodies occupying this pie pan that are worth a pre-peek. The treat includes "... brown butter crust, filled with their signature Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, and topped off with pecan pralines and salted caramel sauce," giving it some sundae-style character, too.

Once you pre-order, plan to pick up your pie curbside at your local McConnell's scoop shop (there are a few around Southern California, including in DTLA and Studio City).

It's $45, and, at 11 inches, it can provide pie to eight to 12 slice seekers.

We truly do occupy an amazing world where ice cream cakes and candy bar cupcakes and other confection-cool pairings all make perfect, if slightly offbeat, sense.

And a seasonal star among this lofty and luscious set?

The Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie, now available for pre-order through the McConnell's Fine Ice Creams site.