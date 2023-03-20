Punch It, Chewie: Hyperspace Mountain to Return to Disneyland

What to Know Disneyland park in Anaheim; May 1 through June 4, 2023

Space Mountain, located in Tomorrowland, will include music and scenes inspired by the "Stars Wars" universe

The theme park's Star Wars Month celebrations will also include a line-up of galactic goodies

Yoda, that wry font of deep wisdom and light wit, memorably observed that the future is always in motion.

Or, yes, he put his own quintessential Yoda-esque spin on the oh-so-true chestnut: "Always in motion is the future."

And while the Force-rocking icon is correct, as he is in all matters, his motion-filled future prediction is especially apt when it comes to Disneyland park.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For Space Mountain, a Tomorrowland attraction that's been synonymous with extreme forward motion for over 45 years, will soon transform into Hyperspace Mountain in honor of Star Wars Month.

Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort

The ride's thrilling dips and turns, all performed in a space that is reminiscent of space, remain the same, but the energetic music and cinematic visuals feature some of the well-known and well-loved staples of the "Star Wars" realm.

It's an overlay that's alighted at the Anaheim theme park before, and like past engagements, the movie-like experience won't be around for too long.

The Empire-inspired eeks and heroic flights of fantasy begin on May 1 and conclude on June 4.

How to ride?

You won't need to show proof that you completed the Kessel Run in swift fashion. Rather, your ticket to The Happiest Place on Earth is required, and a Disneyland reservation, too.

Star Wars Day is May 4 each and every year — May 4, or May the Fourth, pays homage to that classic "Star Wars" quote, "may the Force be with you," of course — and Disneyland will celebrate the Rebel-packed realm all month long.

Look for special treats to be unveiled and other galactically gleeful offerings during the month-plus event, which will serve as exciting additions to that starlit centerpiece, Hyperspace Mountain.