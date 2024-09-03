Shop a ‘Spooktacular Bazaar' at a Queen Mary movie night

What to Know Spooktacular Bazaar & Movie Night at the Queen Mary Events Park

Friday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 10 p.m.

$10; tickets are available at this site

"Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Labyrinth" will screen; browse vendors selling unique spooky goods around the grounds near the ship

Food will be for sale, too, while Dark Harbor characters will make eeky cameos (the huge fright fest opens at the Queen Mary Sept. 20)

We're now in the doorway to the final third of 2024, as hard as that is to believe, but there's something equally hard to believe ahead, if we're digging deep into the hard-to-believe files: Both of the year's Friday the 13ths are still to come.

The last 2024 appearance by the eerie occasion will fall just two weeks ahead of Christmas, or a little less than two weeks, bringing a festive flavor to the lightly frightful holiday.

But September gets its own offbeat opportunity to honor the calendar's most superstitious entry. And given that September has taken on some October-like properties in recent years, with more Halloween-flavored events showing up on the earlier side, you can bet that scary stuff will be afoot.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Or spooky stuff, that is.

The Queen Mary, which will soon sail into a dastardly Dark Harbor, is summoning the Halloween-y high jinks on Friday, Sept. 13 with a Spooktacular Bazaar & Movie Night.

Make that "Movies" Night: Both "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Labyrinth" will screen near the world-famous ship.

A bazaar featuring a line-up of vendors will also grace the grounds adjacent to the landmark; look for all sorts of imaginative goods, from art to wearables, that speak to the goosebumpily spirit of the season.

There are food choices, too, and live tunes, and, oh, hello: A few Dark Harbor characters will swing by for photos, a week before the large-scale fright event opens.

Want to go with the "Ultimate Movie Package"?

There are plenty of perks with this one: Tickets for four people, a couch for four people, a Queen Mary blanket, Queen Mary Champagne, and more. It's $250; find out more here.

Happy first Friday the 13th of 2024; find the light frights just outside the Queen Mary, if you delightfully dare.