Long Beach eeks: Get tickets to the Queen Mary's fright fest

What to Know Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary in Long Beach

Sept. 20 through Nov. 2, 2024 (select nights)

The spectacular, which features mazes, attractions, a dance party, and haunted delights, takes place next to the famous ocean-liner

The event presale is on now

Every successful haunted attraction, no matter how huge or humble, has a memorable backdrop, the sort of spooky setting that might involve mood lighting, fake spiderwebs, monster cut-outs, or foam tombstones.

But only one fall festival has the Queen Mary, the famous and famously phantom-laden ocean-liner, as its incredible backdrop. It's Dark Harbor, the said-to-be-haunted ship's annual autumn spectacular.

The longtime Halloween-inspired happening, which is returning after five frightful years away is back at the Long Beach landmark beginning Sept. 20, 2024.

A presale for the atmospheric event, which will be helmed by the fright-making group Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, is happening now.

As with bygone Dark Harbors, monster-filled mazes and eye-popping attractions will dominate the fun in dastardly fashion.

Hewing to the Shipyard setting, and the Queen Mary's ocean-roaming past, is at the heart of the spooky storytelling: Vintage characters and fanciful figures weave through the terrifying tales told at the event, and encountering more than a few of these not-so-mortal stars is a distinct possibility.

The Ringmaster is a circus-inspired favorite, as are Scary Mary and Lady Mabel.

More throwback charms await, like pop-up speakeasies, the kind that rose to prominence back when the ship first sailed, as well as "The Maiden Voyage Launch Party," the chilling moment when the creepy characters "rise from their graves" each evening.

And "The Final Voyage" dance party, a sound-tastic send-off, will happen nightly an hour ahead of the eerie event's closing time.

"We've said from day one that we will honor the history, legacy, and stories of this legendary event," said Brett Bertolino, Director of Special Projects for Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

"But we're also committed to guiding the event's evolution by adding new and cutting-edge experiences."

Find ticket information, the full slate of dates, and all of the oceanic eek-a-tude at the Dark Harbor site.