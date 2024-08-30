Celebrate the Queen Mary's 90th aboard the stately Long Beach icon

What to Know The Queen Mary's 90th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The Royal Standard unveiling is free and open to the public, but guests should RSVP; a ticketed event ($45) featuring the music of Alex Mendham & His Orchestra will follow in the Queens Salon

Parking is additional

Queen Mary fans are founts of fascinating tidbits about the legendary ship, from the celebrities who sailed the Atlantic while strolling its scenic decks to its permanent engagement in Long Beach, the ocean-liner's home since 1967.

Aficionados of the seafaring superstar also know what it was called prior to becoming the Queen Mary: Cunard's job 534.

The ship would go on to complete 1,001 transatlantic crossings, as well as serve as Prime Minister Winston Churchill's fabled "Headquarters at Sea" during World War II.

But well before the Queen Mary, which was constructed in Clydebank, Scotland, sailed into history, and nearly two years before it began traversing the sea in grand fashion? Her Majesty Queen Mary christened the ship in September 1934, officially presenting the Royal Standard to her namesake alongside His Majesty King George V.

To mark the Queen Mary's 90th anniversary, the ship's staff will host a free ceremony, which is open to the public, on Sept. 26, 2024. That's nine decades to the very day when the Queen Mary received its Royal Standard, and the occasion will be made more meaningful by the much-anticipated return of the Royal Standard.

Well, a lovely reproduction, that is; the "iconic emblem" sailed aboard the Queen Mary for over three decades during the ship's time as "an ocean-going vessel."

"Returning a reproduction of the Queen Mary's Royal Standard is a momentous occasion that reconnects the ship with its royal origins and marks a significant chapter in her storied history," shared Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary.

"We are honored to share this special unveiling with the community as we celebrate The Queen Mary’s 90-year legacy and the return of this iconic symbol to its rightful place on board."

Tuomas A. Lehtinen/Queen Mary A look back at the original Royal Standard, an emblem that was displayed aboard the Queen Mary for over 31 years. (photo: Queen Mary)

The celebration will continue in that Art Deco treasure, the Queen Mary's Observation Bar, following the presenting of the Royal Standard.

And if you'd like to do some dancing in a truly vintage setting later in the evening? Alex Mendham & His Orchestra will perform in the Queens. That is a ticketed event, so be sure to book your $45 entry well before Sept. 26.

"The Queen Mary's 90th anniversary is not just a celebration of the naming of this incredible ship, but a tribute to the legacy that continues to define this maritime legend, and a tribute to our wonderful guests; past, present, and future," added Mr. Caloca.

"This marks the beginning of this new chapter into its golden era."