Rad: Santa's Swinging by Big Bear to Sample the Tubing Scene

What to Know Santa Visits Big Bear Snow Play

Saturday, Dec. 17

Kris Kringle will hit the slopes, then stop for snapshots

Santa's absolute favorite conveyance is his sleigh, of course, and we wouldn't suggest otherwise.

After all, the sky-cruising ride rocks runners that can easily handle an icy rooftop, a nice bench up front should Mrs. Claus decide to ride along, and room enough in the back for a whole Christmassy caboodle of wrapped packages.

But sometimes, the Jolly Old Elf likes to sample other forms of snow-associated transportation, specifically the sorts of things that take you from the top of a hill to the bottom of the same hill in fast and frosty fashion.

For it turns out that the December icon dotes upon tubing, as so many winter fans do, and to help him connect with one of his favorite pastimes? Big Bear Snow Play has proffered an invitation to Kris Kringle, one that involves trying out their well-known tubing scene.

The invitation was accepted, sweet news, which means that Santa Claus will be leaving his sleigh in the garage on Saturday, Dec. 17 and giving the reindeer the day off.

The snowy cloak draping the Big Bear area is surely tempting Santa, as it is other lovers of wintry sports: The region has enjoyed three snow-deepening storms since late October, making the start of the ski, tube, and snowboard season an especially robust one.

Skiers and snowboarders calling upon the destination may see the famous figure taking a tube-tastic run or two, and rolling up the hill's Magic Carpet, but he won't be outside for too long: He'll be heading inside the toasty lodge so he can take a few festive photos with fans and hear some Christmas wishes.

Meeting with Santa is complimentary, sweet, while a day of snow play is $40 for an adult and $25 for a child (who is accompanied by an adult).

If you do want some Claus-cute images with the family, make sure to show with your camera.