Raise a toast to CicLAvia with a new fundraising brew from LA Ale Works

What to Know seek-la-VEE-ah Release Party at Los Angeles Ale Works at Ivy Station Complex

Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Culver City

The brewhouse will donate a portion of the launch party's proceeds to the open-streets cycling nonprofit and all proceeds from store sales

The IPA pros and ale experts of Southern California have been awarded again and again (and again) in recent years for their flavorful foams, the inventive libations that have put our region on the brew-famous map.

But our local brewhouses stand out in numerous other ways, too. Stop by a favorite brewery and you may hear tales of creative collaborations, those uplifting efforts that help raise money for a worthy organization or event.

That's just what is brewing with the new CicLAvia collaboration with Los Angeles Ale Works. The brewery's limited-release West Coast IPA will fundraise for the open-streets cycling spectacular, which has pedaled through several parts of Southern California since 2010, drawing thousands of riders, pedestrians, and revelers each time.

If you're a fan of CicLAvia, be sure to visit Los Angeles Ale Works in Culver City on Friday, Feb. 16 for the seek-la-VEE-ah launch.

The all-ages gathering, which will take place during the Ivy Station Night Market, is free, and you don't need to RSVP; a balloon artist will be there, food trucks'll be close by, and guests can enjoy games and activities.

A portion of the party will be donated to CicLAvia while all sales from the seek-la-VEE-ah IPA will go to the nonprofit; you'll find it at Total Wine, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other shops around the area.

"Near and dear to our hearts, our team has participated in CicLAvia events since the early days of the organization," says Los Angeles Ale Works Managing Partner Andrew Fowler.

"We are inspired by how CicLAvia safely brings Angelenos together, the positive environmental impacts it makes, the connections we feel to our communities during the events and the promotion of public transportation."

"We believe so strongly in public transportation that our new Culver City location is literally built into the Metro E Line station."

Metro is, of course, a major backer of CicLAvia, which always takes place near train stations or bus stops, giving cyclists a chance to opt for public transportation to and from the event.

The next CicLAvia is just ahead, by the by; make for the heart of Melrose Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 25.