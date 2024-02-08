Things to do this weekend: The Pan African Film & Arts Festival

The Pan African Film & Arts Festival: Over three decades of celebrated cinema have passed since this lauded series, which takes place over two weeks, first began in 1992. Becoming "an international beacon for the Diaspora arts community to showcase 'our stories' and preserve the cinematic creativity of Pan-African culture," the festival will shimmer in Baldwin Hills through Feb. 19. Over 140 films will screen, with engaging Q&A sessions, starry special events, and the acclaimed Artfest on the schedule.

Lunar New Year: Eager to find festive and auspicious ways to honor the Year of the Dragon which begins on Feb. 10? Look to the USC Pacific Asia Museum and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, where dancers, musicians, and revelers will embrace all of the joyful promise of a new dawn. There are more celebrations later in February, with the Chinatown parade set to sparkle on Feb. 17 and the LA Chinatown Firecracker running over the final weekend of February.

Mardi Gras: Beads will be in the air, as will the yummy scent of beignets, across the region in the days to come, but if you're seeking a NOLA-cool gathering that requires no ticket nor fee? You'll want to parade over to the Original Farmers Market, where the adorable Mutti Gras parade will woof-woof on Feb. 10. There's a lot of live music, too, with accordions and brass upping the Bourbon Street vibes. Oh yes: Swing by The Gumbo Pot's beignet tent to buy the classic treat.

Super Eats and Super Puppies: Super Bowl parties will be guac-ing around town on Feb. 11, but there are a few adjacent events to ponder. These lively happenings won't be about watching football, but there are ways to adopt woofers at the Wags & Walks TAILgate Party on Feb. 10 or the Feb. 10 Annenberg PetSpace adoption fair, a gathering inspired by the Puppy Bowl XX, which airs on Animal Planet on Feb. 11. Also happening on Feb. 11? A Pregame Sunday at Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA; vegan is the vibe.

Romance on the Big Screen: Valentine's Day is less than a week away, oh yes it is, so count on the weekend ahead to be full of canoodle-worthy meet-ups and gooey go-outs that are full of feelings. LoveStruck Cinema, presented by Street Food Cinema, will give the Million Dollar Theater a glow; "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is the Feb. 10 film. Also plucking our heartstrings in DTLA? Rooftop Cinema Club, which is launching a line-up of lovey-dovey flicks on Feb. 9.