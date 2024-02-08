Smorgasburg LA's ‘Pregame Sunday' will brim with super bites aplenty, including vegan eats

What to Know Pregame Sunday at Smorgasburg LA

Sunday, Feb. 11 at ROW DTLA

Free entry; no dogs allowed; several vendors, including a line-up of local vegan favorites, will add to the festive foodie atmosphere

The concept of "pregaming" is practiced in a thousand different ways, but if you're planning to stop by ROW DTLA on Feb. 11 in the hours leading up to the Super Bowl, your pregame plans may have a certain vegan vivaciousness.

For the outdoor food market is putting a special emphasis on plant-based eats during its "Pregame Sunday" celebration, which will begin at 10 in the morning.

That means you'll have a chance to nosh around at several spots before heading home to make your famous avocado dip and set up your quesadilla bar.

Those places include Champignon Eats — Champ Shroom Wings are on the menu, mushroom lovers — and The Dumpling Dream, where piquant pockets of vegan doughy delights will keep tummies full.

Other stands you may want to patronize include The Basket Taco, Sweetgrass Sugarcane Juice, and Moom Maam, which makes semi-frozen sticky rice of the most mango-ish variety.

Find more on the Super Vegan aisle by perusing the Smorgasburg LA site now.

But wait: Do you have a Super Bowl jersey you plan on rocking? You'll save two bucks on a special at the bar.

Entry, as always, is free.

And another "as always" to keep in mind? Your dog should stay home, cozy on the couch, watching Puppy Bowl XX.