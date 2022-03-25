Renegade Craft Fair to Feature 200+ Artists

What to Know March 26 and 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LA State Historic Park

$0-$12 suggested entry (ten percent of your contribution will be donated to The Nature Conservancy)

The first full weekend of springtime is here, we've adjusted to the brighter evenings of Daylight Saving Time, and April, with all of its ethereal gifts, is just a week away.

The moment is especially prime for outdoor fairs, the sort of breezy festivals that feature oodles of interesting handmade necklaces, scarves, kitchen goods, soaps, wearables, and artworks.

The moment will grow even primer as summer draws nearer, which makes the end of March an ideal time to check out one of the first outdoor craft fairs of 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's Renegade Craft, a longtime favorite, and it is making its happy homecoming to LA State Historic Park on March 26 and 27.

The admission? Suggested contributions run up through $12, with a portion going to The Nature Conservancy, but you are also invited to enter the fair for free.

The artisans?

Over 200 creators will be on the grounds of the gleeful going-on, displaying all sorts of handmade earrings, t-shirts, totes, bags, wallets, hats, and everything else from the "this is so awesome" categories (so think handsome mugs, quirky planters, and all sorts of pretty things made for pets).

Speaking of pets, your leashed besties may attend the fair, if you like.

The full directory of vendors? That's up on the site, if you'd like to peruse exactly what booths you'd like to call upon moments after arriving.

And if you'd like to not drive? The Chinatown Metro station is a short stroll away.

For all of the springful sweetnesses this sunshiny art affair will deliver, visit the Renegade Craft site now.